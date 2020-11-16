The 2020 All-Eastern South Dakota Conference Volleyball Team was announced on Thursday. Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors senior Miah Kienholz was named to the Honorable Mention team.
Kienholz had a memorable senior year. She joined the 1,000 assist club during a match at home against the Brookings Bobcats. Kienholz was one of six seniors on the Govs roster this season.
The Govs finished tied for eighth in the ESD team standings with Yankton. They had a record of 1-7 against ESD teams. Huron and Watertown tied for first place in the ESD standings by finishing with 7-1 records. Huron and Watertown split their two regular season matchups.
