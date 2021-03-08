Former Pierre T.F. Riggs golf coach John Knox was announced as a selection to the 2021 class of the South Dakota High School Golf Hall of Fame.
Knox was born April 1, 1943 in Pierre. He graduated in 1961 from Onida High School. He attended Huron College, graduating in 1966. Knox taught in Blunt from 1968-72, and he served as coordinator for the Junior Golf Program at Memorial Golf Course in Huron. Knox began teaching and coaching at Sully Buttes during the 1971-72 school year. When he left to take a position with a CPA firm in Onida, Knox continued to volunteer as golf coach through 1975. In 1978, he became the business manager at Ford. In 2000, he became the Senior State Auditor for the State of South Dakota through 2008. During this time, Knox earned his Golf Teaching Certificate from the United States Golf Teaching Federation. Knox was hired as head boys and girls golf coach at Pierre T.F. Riggs High School in 2009, where he stayed until retiring in 2018. Knox continues to work part-time at Hillsview Golf Course in Pierre. He is married to his wife Linda. They have one daughter, Kayne Kraemer.
Knox’s award presentation will be just before the awards ceremony for the SDHSAA’s Girls State AA Golf Tournament at Bakker Crossing in Sioux Falls on June 8. The other three nominees include Clark’s John Brown, Belle Fourche’s Clark Gusso and Madison’s Bud Postma.
