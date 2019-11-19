191111-sports-pierrevolleyball_outbound 8.jpg
Buy Now

Riggs libero Kenzie Kuxhaus (22) celebrates a with her teammates a point earned against Huron at Riggs Gymnasium Nov. 7 in Pierre.

 Joseph Barkoff/ Capital Journal

Pierre T.F. Riggs senior libero/defensive specialist Kenzie Kuxhaus was named to the All-ESD Volleyball Team on Monday. She was the lone Governors volleyball athlete named to the either the All-ESD Volleyball Team or the All-ESD Honorable Mention Volleyball Team.

The Govs finished the regular season tied for fourth place in the ESD standings with Aberdeen Central and Brandon Valley after finishing with a record of 4-4. The top ranked Watertown Arrows finished in first place in the ESD standings with an 8-0 record. They had five athletes named to either the All-ESD Volleyball Team or All-ESD Honorable Mention Volleyball Team.

Three ESD teams (Watertown, Huron and Harrisburg) are competing in this week’s Class AA State Volleyball Tournament at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center in Rapid City.

Full ESD Volleyball Team and Standings

2019 All-ESD Volleyball Team

Aberdeen Central junior outside hitter Brooklyn Kusler

Brandon Valley junior outside hitter Brooklyn Grage

Brandon Valley senior libero Ella Simonson

Brookings senior middle hitter Johanna Miller

Harrisburg senior outside hitter Hallie Mertz

Huron junior setter Tenley Buddenhagen

Huron senior libero Havyn Heinz

Pierre T.F. Riggs senior libero/defensive specialist Kenzie Kuxhaus

Watertown senior setter Alexx Bayles

Watertown senior middle hitter Mckenzie Buisker

Watertown senior outside hitter Meghan Heggelund

Watertown senior middle hitter Sophie Tietz

2019 All-ESD Honorable Mention Volleyball Team

Aberdeen Central junior right side hitter Hannah Keil

Harrisburg sophomore outside hitter/libero Abby Meister

Mitchell senior outside hitter Amy Uher

Watertown junior outside hitter Maggie Heesch

Volleyball Final ESD Team Standings

1. Watertown, 8-0

2. Huron, 7-1

3. Harrisburg, 6-2

T4. Aberdeen Central, 4-4

T4. Brandon Valley, 4-4

T4. Pierre T.F. Riggs, 4-4

7. Brookings, 2-6

8. Yankton, 1-7

9. Mitchell, 0-8

Tags

Load comments