Pierre T.F. Riggs senior libero/defensive specialist Kenzie Kuxhaus was named to the All-ESD Volleyball Team on Monday. She was the lone Governors volleyball athlete named to the either the All-ESD Volleyball Team or the All-ESD Honorable Mention Volleyball Team.
The Govs finished the regular season tied for fourth place in the ESD standings with Aberdeen Central and Brandon Valley after finishing with a record of 4-4. The top ranked Watertown Arrows finished in first place in the ESD standings with an 8-0 record. They had five athletes named to either the All-ESD Volleyball Team or All-ESD Honorable Mention Volleyball Team.
Three ESD teams (Watertown, Huron and Harrisburg) are competing in this week’s Class AA State Volleyball Tournament at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center in Rapid City.
Full ESD Volleyball Team and Standings
2019 All-ESD Volleyball Team
Aberdeen Central junior outside hitter Brooklyn Kusler
Brandon Valley junior outside hitter Brooklyn Grage
Brandon Valley senior libero Ella Simonson
Brookings senior middle hitter Johanna Miller
Harrisburg senior outside hitter Hallie Mertz
Huron junior setter Tenley Buddenhagen
Huron senior libero Havyn Heinz
Pierre T.F. Riggs senior libero/defensive specialist Kenzie Kuxhaus
Watertown senior setter Alexx Bayles
Watertown senior middle hitter Mckenzie Buisker
Watertown senior outside hitter Meghan Heggelund
Watertown senior middle hitter Sophie Tietz
2019 All-ESD Honorable Mention Volleyball Team
Aberdeen Central junior right side hitter Hannah Keil
Harrisburg sophomore outside hitter/libero Abby Meister
Mitchell senior outside hitter Amy Uher
Watertown junior outside hitter Maggie Heesch
Volleyball Final ESD Team Standings
1. Watertown, 8-0
2. Huron, 7-1
3. Harrisburg, 6-2
T4. Aberdeen Central, 4-4
T4. Brandon Valley, 4-4
T4. Pierre T.F. Riggs, 4-4
7. Brookings, 2-6
8. Yankton, 1-7
9. Mitchell, 0-8
