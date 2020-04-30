Hailee Like

Pierre T.F. Riggs senior Hailee Like smiles to the crowd during the State Cheer and Dance Competition at Aberdeen Central High School in Aberdeen. Like will continue her cheer career at Mount Marty.

 Courtesy South Dakota Public Broadcasting

Pierre T.F. Riggs senior cheerleader Hailee Like will continue her cheer career at Mount Marty. Like committed and signed her letter of intent to join the Lancers competitive cheer team via Zoom last Friday.

Like is a veteran in the sport of competitive cheering. She was a four year member of the Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors competitive cheer team. Like was a captain of this past season’s squad. Her athletic letters include varsity cheer and gymnastics.

“Hailee’s experience with competitive cheering will make her a valuable member of the Lancer cheer team,” Lancers cheer coach Kelsey Freidel Nelson told the Capital Journal. “She is a strong jumper with a great base. We are excited to have her as a part of the program.”

Like will join the Lancers this fall. Her anticipated major is English. Like is the daughter of Amanda and Jayson Klinger, and Brad Like.

