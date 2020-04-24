The National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association (NIAAA) announced on Thursday that Pierre T.F. Riggs Athletic Director Brian Moser was recognized as a Certified Athletic Administrator.
To earn this distinction, Moser has demonstrated the highest level of knowledge and expertise in the field of interscholastic athletic administration. The voluntary certification process included a thorough evaluation of the candidate’s educational background, experience and professional contributions, as well as a rigorous, comprehensive written examination.
“We are very fortunate to have some with Brian’s knowledge and experience to direct our athletic programs,” Pierre Superintendent Kelly Glodt told the Capital Journal. “The students, parents and community benefit greatly from his dedication and determination to build quality programs with high participation rates.”
Moser is one of an elite group of interscholastic athletic administrators nationwide to attain this level of professionalism.
The NIAAA is a national professional organization consisting of all 50 state athletic administrator associations and more than 12,000 individual members. It is dedicated to promoting the professional growth of high school athletic administrators and preserving the educational nature of interscholastic athletics and the place of these programs in the secondary school curriculum.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.