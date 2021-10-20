Cole Peterson
Pierre's Cole Peterson, seen here in action against Sioux Falls Roosevelt on Aug. 19, was named to the Class AA Boys Soccer All-State First Team on Monday.

 Scott Millard/Capital Journal

Pierre T.F. Riggs senior Cole Peterson was named to the Class AA All-State Boys Soccer Team on Monday. He was the lone Pierre athlete named to an All-State Soccer Team.

Peterson led the Govs with 17 goals and 11 assists. The Govs went 6-6-2 this season, losing to the Sioux Falls Lincoln Patriots in the Class AA Playoffs.

Class AA champion Yankton and Rapid City Stevens each had three nominations to the team. On the girls side, State runner-up Rapid City Stevens had four nominations.

Scott Millard has been the sports reporter for the Capital Journal since 2017. He was previously an intern with the Capital Journal during the summer of 2016.

