Pierre’s Jennifer Stalley finished tied for second place after the final round of the South Dakota Golfer’s Association Women’s Senior Championship at Elmwood Golf Course in Sioux Falls this past weekend.
Stalley finished with a score of 165, which was the same score as Mitchell’s Tara Volesky and Volga’s Joan Hegerfeld-Baker. Stalley’s second round score of 80 was the best score of the round amongst all golfers. Sioux Falls’ Pam Holland placed fifth with a score of 166. Aberdeen’s Jackie Witlock won the SDGA Women’s Senior Championship with a score of 163. It was Witlock’s second SDGA Women’s Senior Championship in her career.
