Pierre T.F. Riggs volleyball standout Josi Stevens signed her National Letter of Intent to play volleyball at Midland University at the Riggs Library on Thursday afternoon.
Stevens was joined by her mother Marci Stevens, the Pierre T.F. Riggs volleyball coaches and teammates, and a handful of other supporters. Midland University is a private Luthern university in Fremont, Neb., and is a part of the Great Plains Athletic Conference in NAIA. Stevens thanked her family, teammates, coaches, and many others before signing the NLI.
Riggs coach Kacy Kienholz told the Capital Journal that Stevens meant a lot to the Governors volleyball program.
“She came in from Miller new to our program, but she stepped right in as a great leader,” Kienholz said. “She stepped out onto the court with a lot of confidence, and she’s a great addition to our program.”
Stevens really came on late in the season, especially in the last two regular season games against Mitchell and Huron. She told the Capital Journal that the past few years have been filled with a lot of transitions.
“I’ve played with a lot of the same girls my entire life,” Stevens said. “I went to a small school in Miller, which is a pretty big name in South Dakota volleyball. Next, I went to play club volleyball in Aberdeen, where it was faster paced. We played in a lot of big tournaments, which prepared me for when I came here. In South Dakota, there’s only three classes, and the difference between the classes is pretty significant. Moving to Pierre and this environment was a lot different in pretty much every way. The volleyball is tougher in a way, but it’s competitive. I liked having that competition, and I think that’s going to take me to the next level, but it was fun this year.”
When it comes to what she will major in, Stevens’ future is up in the air.
“I’m going to major in biology, with maybe a minor in chemistry or coaching,” Stevens said. “I don’t know for sure, but I’m gearing it towards pre-med. I’m not 100 percent what I’m going to do. I’m just a science nerd.”
While she will be going to Midland to play volleyball, Stevens, who is a rodeo athlete in the summer, is interested in possibly continuing her rodeo career as well.
“My dad was in contact with some of the coaches in at Midland that are involved with rodeo. I can possibly have some horses down there, and maybe ride some still. Other than that, I’ll be involved in intramurals and play some basketball. I’m not playing this year, which was a last minute decision. They have FCA, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, at Midland, so I’ll be involved in that.”
Kienholz told the Capital Journal that the impact that Stevens has had on the Governors volleyball program will be felt for years to come.
“To see her move on to the next level is huge,” Kienholz said. “We like to see that she has that drive and that ability to see what’s out there. She’s got a younger sister that will continue to follow her in her career at Midland. We’re excited to see where that takes her.”
