Some athletes shine brighter than others. In the Capital City area, that one athlete has been Pierre T.F. Riggs alum Cortney Strohman. Strohman has been named the Pierre Capital Journal Athlete of the Decade for her athletic pursuits from 2010-2019.
Strohman, then named Cortney Dowling, won seven individual track championships during her high school career. She placed first three times each in the 100 and 200 meter dash. Strohman placed first in the 400 meter dash in 2014. She was a part of a 4x100 meter relay team with Elizabeth Raecke, Kelsey Schmitz and Eileen Leong that took first place in 2013. Strohman was named Gatorade Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year for the State of South Dakota three times. She set several state and team records, some of which still stand today.
Since graduating from Pierre T.F. Riggs High School in 2016, Strohman spent one year at Augustana University before transferring to Liberty. She has indoor school records in the 300 and 400 meter dash. Strohman has one Atlantic Sun individual title (400 meters in 2020), four All-Atlantic Sun honors, one Big South individual title (400 meters in 2018), and three All-Big South honors. She has been nominated to the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association All-Academic Team, Atlantic Sun, Academic Honor Roll and Big South Presidential Honor Roll.
Strohman is the daughter of Brent and Donna Dowling, and the wife of Josh Strohman. Her major is biochemistry and molecular biology.
