In a room full of his friends, family, coaches and teammates, Pierre T.F. Riggs senior Tyson Johnson signed his National Letter of Intent to wrestle at Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell in a signing ceremony at RedRossa Italian Grille in Pierre.
Johnson told the Capital Journal that Dakota Wesleyan offers him a great opportunity.
“It’s a great opportunity for me at Dakota Wesleyan. They’ve been trying to get me to sign for a while. I wanted to see what would all happen. It’s a cool opportunity to wrestle in college.”
One of the deciding factors for Johnson was that DWU is a smaller school that offers programs he’s interested in.
“I’m planning on majoring in elementary education, and they have an elementary school on campus,” Johnson said. “It’s a private elementary school, but you can get all of your student classroom time and student teaching done while you’re in college. That was a big part of it. They’re building their program up from the ground, and I wanted to be a part of it.”
For Johnson’s high school coach, Shawn Lewis, Johnson signing to wrestle at DWU shows how far he’s come since Johnson’s younger days.
“When he was a middle school wrestler, he was a little troublesome for us,” Lewis said. “He always wanted to be in the room, and was always eager. He’s grown in maturity on and off the mat, and is a kid that deserves to wrestle in college. He puts in a lot of hard work. Majoring in teaching and coaching is a double bonus, because it puts a smile on our faces. It shows that the teachers here and in the wrestling program have done a good job, along with his parents, of helping raise him.”
According to Lewis, Johnson’s senior leadership on the Govs has meant everything to the team.
“Even during soccer, he’s putting in morning workouts, and he’s been doing that for the past three years,” Lewis said. “He knows what it takes. He does a good job of coming down to the younger kids’ level. He knows the talent that the freshman and sophomore class has. He’s been a great mentor, and has been willing to mentor them.”
In the most recent Dakota Grappler rankings, Johnson is the no. 2 ranked wrestler in Class A at 145 pounds. Johnson said that he knows he’s one of the top wrestlers in the State in his weight class. Topping off his senior season with a State Championship would be amazing to him. Coach Lewis told the Capital Journal that he hopes Johnson just enjoys the whole experience.
“We can put expectations on where you want him to place numerically, or however many points you want him to score, but ultimately we want him to enjoy the experience,” Lewis said. “You only get one senior year, and you only get one senior State Tournament. We want him to finish it, and throw everything he has into it. At the end of the day, wherever the chips may fall, that’s where it is.”
