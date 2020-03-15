Pierre T.F. Riggs junior forward Caytee Williams was named this week’s PACA-Avera Athlete of the Week. Here is her nomination:
"Williams was named to the All-ESD girls basketball team for her efforts this season. Williams was a statistical leader. She contributed in multiple ways to the growth and success that the Governors girls basketball team demonstrated this season."
