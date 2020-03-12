The Eastern South Dakota Conference All-Conference girls basketball team was announced on Thursday. One Pierre T.F. Riggs girls basketball player was named to the all-conference team.
That one player is junior forward Caytee Williams. Williams shined for the Governors this season, especially late in the season. This was Williams’ first season as a starter for the Govs, who finished tied for sixth in the ESD standings.
Yankton took home the ESD Championship after posting an 8-0 record. Harrisburg finished runner-up with a 7-1 record. Aberdeen Central and Brandon Valley tied for third place.
