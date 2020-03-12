200203-sports-ladygovsbball_outbound 17.jpg
Buy Now

Pierre Governors junior forward Caytee Williams (10) finishes a drive to the bucket against Sioux Falls Roosevelt Rough Riders in Riggs Gymnasium Jan. 31 in Pierre.

 Joseph Barkoff/ Capital Journal/

The Eastern South Dakota Conference All-Conference girls basketball team was announced on Thursday. One Pierre T.F. Riggs girls basketball player was named to the all-conference team.

That one player is junior forward Caytee Williams. Williams shined for the Governors this season, especially late in the season. This was Williams’ first season as a starter for the Govs, who finished tied for sixth in the ESD standings.

Yankton took home the ESD Championship after posting an 8-0 record. Harrisburg finished runner-up with a 7-1 record. Aberdeen Central and Brandon Valley tied for third place.

Tags

Load comments