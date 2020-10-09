Former Pierre T.F. Riggs athletic standout Peyton Zabel announced on Oct. 8 his commitment to continue his baseball career at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
Zabel announced the commitment on his Twitter page. He thanked his current team Iowa Western Community College for giving him an opportunity to play. As for playing for Louisiana, Zabel said there were a few factors on his decision to play there.
“I really love the coaching staff down there,” Zabel told the Capital Journal. “It is definitely a special place. I have a buddy who I played with at Iowa Western down there as well. They have great baseball and great fans.”
The University of Louisiana at Lafayette, who are known as the Ragin Cajuns, have experienced an athletic resurgence of sorts as of late. Their football team is currently the no. 23 ranked team in the AP Top 25. The Ragin Cajuns play in the Sun Belt Conference. In baseball, the Ragin Cajuns went 8-9 last season before the season was abruptly halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A few of the Ragin Cajuns baseball games have been broadcasted on the ESPN+ streaming service. The baseball program has had a few Major League Baseball players come through Louisiana, including currently Phillies catcher Jonathan Lucroy. The Rajun Cajuns have made the College World Series once (2000). Zabel kept his goal for playing at Louisiana pretty simple.
“I definitely want to be a part of a team that plays at the College World Series in Omaha,” Zabel said.
The state of Louisiana is known for its cajun food, which is something Zabel said he’s never had.
“Being from South Dakota, I have never had any of that sort of food,” Zabel said. “It is definitely something I am ready to try. I will probably gain a few pounds in my first weeks there.”
Zabel most recently played for the Pierre Trappers of the Expedition League. He struck out 20 batters in 13 and two-thirds innings pitched.
