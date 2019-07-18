Grey Zabel

Pierre T.F. Riggs defensive tackle Grey Zabel rushes towards Huron quarterback Jett McGirr during the 2018 Class 11AA State Football Championship at the DakotaDome in Vermillion. Zabel will play college football at North Dakota State University.

 Scott Millard/Capital Journal

Pierre T.F. Riggs athlete Grey Zabel announced on Twitter on Tuesday night that he is committed to playing football at North Dakota State University. He will sign his National Letter of Intent during the school year.

North Dakota State was one of many schools that Zabel had received an offer for, with two others being South Dakota State and the University of South Dakota. Zabel also received an offer to play baseball at SDSU as well. NDSU was the first school that Zabel received an offer from.

Zabel will join an NDSU team that has won seven FCS National Championships in the last eight years, including a stretch where they won five straight from 2011-15. North Dakota State has had 20 All-Americans since 2015. They are 9-3 against FBS competition, including a win over an Iowa team that was ranked in the Top 25 in 2016. The NDSU football program currently has four alumni signed to NFL rosters, most notably Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz. This year’s NDSU team will be the first one for Head Coach Matt Entz, who takes over for Chris Klieman, who left to coach at Kansas State.

Zabel is entering his senior season for the Governors football team this upcoming fall. This year’s Govs will be looking for their third straight 11AA State Football Championship. Zabel played all of last season, as well as half of the season prior, at center. He was named to the 11AA All-State Football team last season, and was named All-State Honorable Mention in 2017. Zabel is a notable athlete off the gridiron as well. He was named to the All-ESD basketball team last season. Zabel is one of the leaders on the Post 8 legion baseball team. He is first on the team in home runs and RBIs, and second in batting average and hits.

2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments