Fans of the Pierre Trappers of the Expedition League will see a familiar face on the mound this season.
Pierre’s own Peyton Zabel signed with the Pierre Trappers in an announcement made on the Pierre Trappers’ social media accounts on Tuesday.
Zabel has a storied past in his Pierre career. He was the starting quarterback for the Governors football team in 2017 that won their first of three Class 11AA State Championships. Zabel also played on the Post 8 baseball team that won the State Championship in 2017. He was also a MLB draft selection by the Milwaukee Brewers. Zabel told the Capital Journal on Tuesday night that being home was a factor for him.
“I wanted to have the ability to come home for the summer,” Zabel said. “I wanted to coach at the same time, because it’s a passion of mine. I wanted to train, stay at home and eat right. Trappers GM Jackson Bruce gave me the opportunity to sign with the Trappers. It was a no-brainer for me.”
Zabel helped out with the Post 8 program last summer, particularly helping out coaches in knowing how their pitchers are performing. Zabel said that helping out is something he’s looking forward to.
“It’s something I had a lot of fun with last year,” Zabel said. “We saw a lot of growth in what we were doing. I wanted to come back to make sure everything goes smoothly. We have a goal of winning a State Championship, so I’m going to try my best to help our team do that.”
Zabel, who is a pitcher in his sophomore season for Iowa Western Reivers, had Tommy John surgery on his pitching arm last May. Zabel said he hopes to be cleared to play for the Trappers at the beginning of the season.
“A lot about when I can come back is up in the air, because everyone’s different,” Zabel said. “Recovery can go from 11 to 15 months, but the standard recovery time is 12 months. I don’t know how I’ll take to being on the mound, but I hope to be cleared and ready to go by the start of the season.”
