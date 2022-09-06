tunnel
A Pierre tradition, the girls tennis team honors its seniors by forming a tunnel of rackets after their singles matches against Rapid City Central on Tuesday.

The Pierre girls tennis team played two teams as part of a triangular event at Griffin Park on Tuesday. For the Governors’ five seniors, it was their last time stepping on their home court. And they did it in style, sweeping both Aberdeen Roncalli and Rapid City Central, 9-0.

After finishing their singles matches against the Cobblers, seniors Sarah Mohr, Marlee Shorter, Sydney Tedrow, Kourtney Walti and Kara Weiss partook in a Pierre tradition. They each walked off the court through a tunnel of tennis rackets made by their teammates.

Kara Weiss
Pierre's Kara Weiss during her doubles match with teammate Sydney Tedrow against Aberdeen Roncalli on Tuesday. They won the match, 10-4.
Kourtney Walti
Pierre's Kourtney Walti serves the ball during her doubles match against Aberdeen Roncalli on Tuesday.
Marlee Shorter
Pierre senior Marlee Shorter hits the ball during her doubles match against Aberdeen Roncalli on Tuesday. She and Kourtney Walti won the match, 10-2.
Sydney Tedrow
Pierre's Sydney Tedrow hits the ball during her doubles match against Aberdeen Roncalli on Tuesday.

