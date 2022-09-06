The Pierre girls tennis team played two teams as part of a triangular event at Griffin Park on Tuesday. For the Governors’ five seniors, it was their last time stepping on their home court. And they did it in style, sweeping both Aberdeen Roncalli and Rapid City Central, 9-0.
After finishing their singles matches against the Cobblers, seniors Sarah Mohr, Marlee Shorter, Sydney Tedrow, Kourtney Walti and Kara Weiss partook in a Pierre tradition. They each walked off the court through a tunnel of tennis rackets made by their teammates.
“I knew they’d be emotional,” head coach Megan Bauck said. “I know this is just kind of like the first of the lasts to come over the next month. So I was proud of them. And they kept their head in the match still, even though we had all of that stuff going on. So I just know that they’ll remember their last matches here at Griffin. I’m just glad they all got to end with a win then, too.”
The seniors also received gift baskets full of their favorite treats, some sweet and some sour.
“Well, a lot of us got candy. Kara got mayo — Kourtney got French onion dip,” Tedrow said.
They also got keychains from teammate Caitlin Ott with their nicknames, symbolizing that this team has a unique bond, seniors and all.
Pierre started off its day by winning all three doubles matches against the Cavaliers, 10-4, 10-2 and 10-0.
In singles, Weiss began her match up 4-1 and then won the next two sets to give her a five-set lead.
But she lost the following two sets after her opponent kept executing dropshots, something that seemed to frustrate Weiss for most of the match. Bauck said Weiss prefers to play back on the baseline, which makes dropshots difficult for her to handle at times.
“She was hitting a lot of drop shots,” Weiss said. “I would hit a shorter shot, and those were usually the ones where she would hit drop shots on. And so if I hit a short shot, I kind of just started coming up to the net because I could assume that she was going to hit that drop shot on me. But a few times she hit it past me, but, for the most part, it worked out for me.”
After her lead shrunk to 6-3, the senior bounced back nicely, winning the four remaining sets en route to a 10-3 victory.
A couple of hours later, the Govs faced RC Central. Pierre won its doubles matches, 10-0, 10-1 and 10-1.
At this point, the heat began taking its toll on both teams. But not as much for the Govs. Bauck said her team conditions through hot temperatures on a regular basis.
So, Walti took advantage of this in her singles match. After winning the opening set, she noticed her opponent, who began the match with a cold towel around her neck, was bothered by the heat.
So much so that the RC Central player had issues hitting her serves over the net.
Advantage Pierre.
“I think she was very overheated, and, so, she wasn’t moving very fast,” Walti said. “So I took advantage of getting her to one side and then adding it to the next, so she wouldn’t get there. Or getting her up to the net and then hitting a passing shot. That really helped me…”
Walti went on to win the match, 10-0.
Success on the court isn’t the only impact that Walti and the other seniors have had on the tennis program. They’ve left their mark in other ways, such as being “good role models for the younger girls.”
“They really take in the younger girls under their wing and teach them things like court etiquette and how to be a good sport and how to be a good teammate and just all those things that, as a coach, you can tell them, but they take it more to heart when it comes from the older players,” Bauck said. “They’ll be very missed next year by both me and the other girls, but I’ve appreciated having their leadership as I’ve started coaching the last couple years, too.”
For Tedrow, she’s learned something valuable from her time as a Gov.
“I would say just to not give up too early because we all joined when there were like six seniors, and they all graduated the next year. So we were not a very good team in the beginning,” Tedrow said. “But that’s honestly what made it more fun. There were no expectations but just to stick with it and then see where you can go.”
Pierre (11-3) still has aspirations of winning the program’s first state title, and its quest continues on Saturday when the Govs play in a quad event in Huron. The girls will play Brookings at 9 a.m., Watertown at 11:30 a.m. and then Huron at 2 p.m. at the Winter Park tennis courts.
As Tedrow and her fellow seniors enter their final games of their high school careers, she will have two things on her mind — “make the most of it” and “finish out the season strong.”
Austin Nicholson graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He moved to Pierre in 2022 and is from Maryville, Tennessee.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.