celebration

Pierre celebrates during its five-set match against Huron on Tuesday. The Govs came back to reverse sweep the Tigers, 3-2.

 Brandon Campea

After falling down two sets to Huron on Tuesday, the Pierre Governors’ chances seemed slim to none. But giving up is not in Pierre’s DNA.

Instead, the Govs continued fighting and stormed back to get the 3-2 reverse sweep over the Tigers. Pierre won sets three, four and five — 25-15, 25-12 and 18-16, respectively.

Reese Terwilliger

Reese Terwilliger led the Govs with 13 kills against Huron on Tuesday.
Lily Sanchez

Pierre's Lily Sanchez finished with nine kills against Huron on Tuesday.
Campbell Boddicker

Pierre's Campbell Boddicker attempts a kill against Huron on Tuesday.
Ayvrie Kaiser

Pierre's Ayvrie Kaiser while playing Huron on Tuesday.

Was the information in this article useful?


Austin Nicholson | 605-224-7301 ext. 134

Tags

Load comments