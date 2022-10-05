After falling down two sets to Huron on Tuesday, the Pierre Governors’ chances seemed slim to none. But giving up is not in Pierre’s DNA.
Instead, the Govs continued fighting and stormed back to get the 3-2 reverse sweep over the Tigers. Pierre won sets three, four and five — 25-15, 25-12 and 18-16, respectively.
The Govs ended the night with 48 kills, seven blocks and five aces.
“Just really proud of our girls. That was something we needed,” Pierre head coach Tiffany Stoeser said. “We needed a big win like that against a quality opponent. I thought we turned a corner, did some things that I hadn’t seen, and that was play start to finish, even after losing two games and play in the way that we’re capable of. Coming back for three sets against a team as good as Huron, that’s tough to do. And I was proud of the whole team.”
Junior Reese Terwilliger, who led the Govs with 13 kills, was still shocked by it all.
“I don’t know what to say, and I’m just so excited,” she said.
Assistant coach Chloe Kaiser gave a quick insight on what transpired in Pierre’s locker room, just moments after the thrilling comeback.
“We walk in, and it’s just, it’s arms in the air, it’s screaming, it’s yelling, it’s a couple of happy tears just because that’s tough. Reverse sweeps are never, never easy,” Kaiser said. “So to have the mentality that they did to come back is mentally exhausting, but it’s a great feeling once you’re done with it.”
In the first two sets, it was all Huron. The Tigers won sets one and two, 25-19 and 25-21, respectively.
Stoeser said the Govs started slow because they weren’t sticking to their game plan for defending Huron’s outside hitters.
“We kind of had a heart-to-heart,” Terwilliger said. “We were like, ‘We need to step up and play good volleyball.’ And everyone contributed, and it was great.”
But once Pierre made the proper defensive adjustments, the Govs dominated in the next two sets.
In set three, Pierre drew first blood off a missed Huron kill. The Govs then led by three points at 6-3, but the Tigers came back to tie things at seven a piece.
But after a kill by Pierre senior Lily Sanchez that energized the crowd, the Govs went on an 11-2 run en route to a 10-point set win.
Sanchez finished the night with nine kills, one block and an ace.
Pierre was even more dominant in the fourth set. Early on, the Govs led at the first timeout, 6-2, after a block by junior Makayla Sherwood.
Sherwood made her presence known in her first varsity game of the season. She used her 6-foot-2 frame to tally five kills and four blocks.
“Makayla hasn’t been in a varsity game since the beginning of the season, and she’s been working harder than anyone else out there,” Stoeser said. “She stays after practice. She’s been spending time getting into her blocks and improving her swing. We knew that she was getting better and better each practice, and we weren’t afraid to put her in if we needed her.”
From that point on, the Tigers couldn’t sway Pierre’s momentum.
The Govs jumped to their largest lead of the match at 22-9, and they easily won the set by the same margin.
But the fifth set was very much up for grabs. Huron drew first blood with a block, but Pierre tied things up during the next volley.
This was the same for most of the set, where neither team could pull away.
The Govs’ biggest lead was 11-8, but the Tigers answered with three consecutive points.
Huron even took a 14-12 lead at one point, but Pierre kept chipping away. Eventually, senior Makenna Schlekeway ended things with a game-winning tip.
Game, set, match.
“It seemed like the longest set that we just could never get there and we were one-for-one with them,” Stoeser said. “There were times where we could have quit. They tied it up. They’re up on us one we could have stopped, we could have had hitting errors, but they just stayed with it. (They) kept moving forward, kept pushing forward, and they wanted the win. And they earned it.”
Last year, the Govs had a similar result when they hosted Harrisburg. Pierre beat those Tigers 3-2 after winning sets two, three and five.
Terwilliger said that game helped in Tuesday’s win over Huron.
But in a match like this, filled with plenty of momentum swings and roars from the home crowd, it’s not hard to get lost in the emotion of it all.
That’s why the Govs made sure they used a certain method to stay focused on the task at hand.
“So we have a thing called ‘Blue Face.’ We try to stay blue faced and calm, enjoy the happy moments. But then it’s going right back to game-face mode,” Kaiser said. “You can have those happy moments, but then you got a job to do. And it’s remembering not to put the ball away.”
After a week hiatus, Pierre will hit the road to face Harrisburg on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
What does this comeback win over Huron prove for the girls going forward?
“That we can beat anybody,” Stoeser said. “I think it’s a confidence boost for the girls, (a) turning point for us in this season where they know they can compete with the best. Huron is one of the best. So this is a good confidence boost for us and something that I hope we carry for the rest of the season.”
