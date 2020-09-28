Andrew Campea

Pierre's Andrew Campea tracks down the ball during a match against the Brookings Bobcats at the Fishback Soccer Complex in Brookings on Sept. 26.

 Courtesy Brandon Campea

The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors girls and boys soccer teams competed against the Brookings Bobcats at the Fishback Soccer Complex in Brookings on Saturday.

The Pierre boys fought the Bobcats to a 4-4 tie, while the Pierre girls defeated the Bobcats 4-1. No further details about who scored were provided to the Capital Journal.

The Pierre boys (3-4-2) and the Pierre girls (2-6-1) played the Sioux Falls Roosevelt boys and girls soccer teams on Monday in Sioux Falls. Those games had not been completed at press time. The next time the Govs see action will be against the Yankton Gazelles (2-8-1) and the Yankton Bucks (5-6-1) at the PILC Soccer Fields in Pierre on Tuesday. The girls game is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. CT, while the boys game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. CT.

Tags

Load comments