The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors boys and girls soccer teams returned home to play a couple of teams from Rapid City at the Pierre Indian Learning Center Soccer Fields. They played the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Friday, and the Rapid City Central Cobblers on Saturday morning.
Friday matches
The Govs girls lost 6-0 to the Raiders, while the Govs boys lost 3-2. Goal scorers for the Govs were Nathan Leiferman and Rylan Derry.
Saturday matches
The Govs and Cobblers girls each scored a goal in the first half. The Govs goal was scored by senior Caytee Williams. The Govs gained a 2-1 lead five minutes into the second half after junior Ragan Rae found the back of the net. The Cobblers tied things up in the final minute to end the game in a 2-2 tie.
The Govs boys’ game against the Cobblers ended in a 0-0 tie. The Cobblers appeared to score at the end of the game, but a referee conference confirmed that time had expired.
It was Senior Day for the Govs girls and boys soccer teams. Both teams honored their seniors before each game. Senior girls soccer players include Andie Allison, Brooke Easland, Ajaye Hicks, Paige Isburg and Caytee Williams. Senior boys soccer players include Nathan Leiferman, Rylee Fischer, Tyson Johnson, Paul Heth, Reif Briggs and Cameron Ahartz.
What’s next?
The Govs boys (1-4-1) and Govs girls (0-5-1) will next see action against the Huron boys (4-2-0) and Huron girls (0-6-0) on Thursday at Tiger Stadium in Huron. Last season’s action saw the Huron boys defeat the Govs 3-2, while the Govs girls defeated Huron 8-0.
