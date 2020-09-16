Nathan Leiferman

Pierre senior Nathan Leiferman battles Mitchell junior Wyatt Halbeck for the ball during a match at the PILC Soccer Fields in Pierre on Sept. 15.

 Scott Millard/Capital Journal

The Pierre T.F. Riggs soccer teams hosted the Mitchell Kernels at the Pierre Indian Learning Center Soccer Fields in Pierre on Tuesday.

The Pierre girls ended up losing 1-0. The Kernels goal came midway through the first half when freshman Mia Mullenmeister found the back of the net. The Govs had several chances, but they could not score any goals.

The Pierre boys won 4-0. Senior midfielder Nathan Leiferman scored four goals in the game, with three of those goals coming in the first half.

The Pierre Girls (1-6-1) will play the Sioux Falls Roosevelt Rough Riders (5-1-1) in Sioux Falls on Thursday. The Rough Riders average four goals per game, while the Govs average 1.6 goals per game.

With their win on Tuesday, the Govs (3-4-1) have their first two match win streak since 2015. They will face the Sioux Falls Roosevelt Rough Riders (6-1) on Thursday. The lone loss for the Rough Riders came at the hands of the Spearfish Spartans on Aug. 21. The Rough Riders average 3.4 goals per game, while the Govs average two goals per game.

Tags

Load comments