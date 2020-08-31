The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors soccer teams competed against the Harrisburg Tigers in Harrisburg. Both teams were looking to pick up their first victories of the season.
The Governors boys soccer team defeated the Tigers 7-0. Senior midfielder Nathan Leiferman and sophomore forward Rylan Derry each had three goals, while junior defender/midfielder Cole Peterson scored one goal.
The Governors girls soccer team lost 6-1 to the Tigers. Senior Caytee Williams scored the lone goal for the Govs. The loss continues the trend of the Govs scoring just one goal per game.
The Govs boys (1-3) and Govs girls (0-4) will return to the Pierre Indian Learning Soccer Fields on Friday and Saturday when they play the Rapid City teams. The Govs will play the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Friday. The girls varsity will kick things off at 4 p.m. CT, with the boys varsity playing at 6 p.m. CT. The Govs will play the Rapid City Central Cobblers on Saturday. The girls varsity will start at 9 a.m. CT, with the boys varsity to start at 11 a.m. CT. The Govs girls tied both Rapid City opponents last season. The Govs boys earned the split by defeating Stevens 2-1, but losing 1-0 to Central.
