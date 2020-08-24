The Pierre T.F. Riggs soccer teams braved the elements of 100 degree temperatures in a double header against the Aberdeen Central Golden Eagles at Swisher Field in Aberdeen.
The girls were the first to take the field. An Aberdeen goal midway through the first half was answered one minute later by a goal by Pierre freshman Ryann Barry. A late first half goal gave Aberdeen a 2-1 lead going into halftime. Junior goalkeeper Jenna Gehring went down early in the second half with a leg injury, and was replaced by Ireland Templeton. Aberdeen scored five more goals in the second half to win 7-1. Goal scorers for Aberdeen include Morgan Fiedler (two goals), Deshani Peters (two goals), Ashlyn Hauge, Allie Morgan and Kaitlyn Holland.
The Pierre boys also did not have good luck against the Golden Eagles, as they lost 5-0. Senior striker El Gawku Poe led the Golden Eagles with a hat trick of goals. Sophomore striker Karson Carda and junior striker Denis Rodriguez scored one goal each. Pierre T.F. Riggs senior goalkeeper Cameron Ahartz had five saves in the loss.
The Pierre soccer teams (both 0-3) will have some extra time to prepare for their next opponent. They will play the Harrisburg Tigers (3-0 girls, 0-3 boys) in Harrisburg on Saturday. The boys varsity game is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. CT, while the girls varsity game is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT.
