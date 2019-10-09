The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors soccer teams competed in their respective playoff matches in Sioux Falls on Tuesday. The Governor girls, ranked no. 9 in Class AA, faced the no. 8 ranked O’Gorman Lady Knights at McEneaney Field. The Governors boys, ranked no. 15 in Class AA, faced the no. 2 ranked Sioux Falls Roosevelt Rough Riders at Howard Wood Field.
The Govs girls got on the board first when sophomore forward Avery Davis found the back of the net one minute into the second half. The Lady Knights tied things up on a free kick five minutes later. Senior forward Ava Manning added a second goal in the 59th minute. The Rough Riders held onto that lead to win 2-1.
The Govs boys could not get their offense going in a 3-0 loss to the Rough Riders. Senior midfielder Henry Juarez scored a pair of goals, one of which was in the first half. The Rough Riders added an insurance goal late in the game. Junior goalkeeper Cameron Ahartz had 12 saves in the loss.
The Govs boys end their season with a 2-9-2 record. That record is a slight improvement from 2018’s record of 2-10-1. The Govs girls end their season with a 5-5-3 record. Tuesday’s loss ends their bid to three-peat as Class AA champions. The Govs had won the Class AA State Championship the past two seasons.
