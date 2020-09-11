The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors boys and girls soccer teams had a good day of action on Thursday against the Huron Tigers at Tiger Stadium in Huron. The girls defeated the Tigers 7-0, while the boys defeated Huron 2-1.
The first half of the girls varsity match saw the Govs get goals from junior Avery Davis, freshman Brianna Sargent, junior Alexis Campea and eighth grader Gracelyn Taylor. Campea scored her second goal of the game in the second half. The other two second half goals were scored by Caytee Williams and Jenna Gehring.
The boys varsity match saw the Govs get a goal midway through the first half from senior midfielder Nathan Leiferman. The Tigers answered not long after when sophomore forward Sha Sher tied things up. The game winning goal was scored by senior wing Paul Heth on a corner kick.
The Pierre girls varsity soccer team is now 1-5-1, while the Pierre boys varsity soccer team is now 2-4-1. They will next see action against the Mitchell Kernels girls (6-1) and the Mitchell Kernels boys (1-6) at the Pierre Indian Learning Center Soccer Fields on Tuesday. The girls game is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. CT, while the boys game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. CT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.