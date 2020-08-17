The Pierre Governors girls and boys soccer teams got their seasons underway on Friday night against the Brandon Valley Lynx at the Pierre Indian Learning Soccer Fields in Pierre. Neither Pierre team was able to start their season with a win.
The Governors boys got out to a hot start when George Stalley found the back of the net in the third minute of the first half. The visiting Lynx tied things up late in the first half when Mayer Mattheis scored. Lawson Lambertz, who was the most aggressive player offensively for the Lynx, scored the game clinching goal in the second half to win 2-1.
The Governors girls also started out well. Caytee Williams scored the game opening goal in the 11th minute. Jenna Gehring had five first half saves to give the Govs a 1-0 lead going into halftime. The second half proved to be the undoing of the Govs. The Lynx scored goals in the 47th and 63rd minute to win 2-1.
The Governors boys (0-1) and Governors girls (0-1) will get back at it against the Spearfish Spartans in Spearfish on Tuesday. The girls game is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. CT, while the boys game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. CT. Last year’s games between the two schools saw the boys end in a 1-1 tie, while the Governors girls won 3-1.
