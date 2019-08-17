The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors soccer teams played the Brandon Valley Lynx at the Brandon Valley football stadium in Brandon on Friday.
The boys game saw the Lynx got on the board early when senior forward Wyatt Haas scored a goal off a rebound. That was all the scoring either team would muster. The Govs played well defensively, but they could not get the offense going. Brandon Valley won 1-0. They had a 15-1 corner kicks advantage over the Govs. The Lynx had 12 shots on goal in the first half, but just five in the second half.
The girls game saw the Lynx win 2-0. They got on the board with about 15 minutes to go in the first half. Freshman defenseman Tyrese Zacher kicked the ball over the Govs defense to junior forward Kennedy Neubel, who scored on a breakaway. The second goal for the Lynx came about three minutes later. Zacher kicked the ball over the defense on a direct kick, catching the Govs off guard. Junior Emma Haas took Zacher’s pass and kicked the ball past Govs senior goalkeeper Miriam Thompson for a score. Both goals came on the first two shots on goal for the Lynx. The Govs mustered 13 shots on goal in the loss, with most of those shots coming in the first half.
In junior varsity action, the Govs boys tied the Lynx 2-2, while the Govs girls lost 4-1.
The Govs will next see action on Tuesday when they play the Spearfish Spartans at the Pierre Indian Learning Center soccer fields. The girls game starts at 4 p.m. CT, while the boys game starts at 6 p.m. CT. The Spartan girls enter Tuesday’s game with a 1-1 record. They defeated Huron 4-0 on Friday in Huron, but lost to Mitchell 1-0 on Saturday in Mitchell. The Govs defeated the Spartans 2-0 in Spearfish last season. The Spartan boys enter Tuesday’s game with a 2-0 record. They defeated Huron 4-2, and Mitchell 5-0. The Spartans defeated the Govs 6-0 in Spearfish last season.
South Dakota High School Soccer Scores
Boys Soccer Scores
Friday Scores
Belle Fourche 5, Hot Springs 0
Brandon Valley 1, Pierre T.F. Riggs 0
Huron 2, Spearfish 4
Mitchell 0, Sturgis Brown 3
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 6, Brookings 1
Sioux Falls Washington 5, Harrisburg 0
Vermillion 2, James Valley Christian 1
Saturday Scores
Aberdeen Central 0, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 1
Huron 4, Sturgis Brown 1
Mitchell 0, Spearfish 5
Rapid City Central 3, Belle Fourche 2
Girls Soccer Scores
Friday Scores
Brandon Valley 2, Pierre T.F. Riggs 0
Dakota Valley 0, Tea Area 6
Garretson 1, Vermillion 1
Huron 0, Spearfish 4
Mitchell 4, Sturgis Brown 0
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 2, Brookings 0
Sioux Falls Washington 0, Harrisburg 5
Yankton 4, Sioux Falls Lincoln 1
Saturday Scores
Aberdeen Central 0, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 0
Groton Area 0, Garretson 4
Huron 0, Sturgis Brown 0
Mitchell 1, Spearfish 0
Rapid City Central 10, Belle Fourche 1
