Pierre’s boys and girls soccer teams hosted Watertown on Tuesday afternoon at the PILC Soccer Complex. The Governors swept the Arrows, with the boys winning 6-4 and the girls 3-0.
The boys team came into Tuesday holding a 1-1-1 record, looking to get back on track after last week’s 3-1 loss against Sturgis Brown.
Watertown dominated possession early, getting off to an 1-0 lead with a header off a corner kick at the 35½-minute mark.
After the goal, the Govs began to get back into the game, gaining confidence in possession and creating a couple of good opportunities.
Their breakthrough came with just under 25 minutes remaining in the half when junior Caleb Morris scored from outside of the right side of the 18-yard-box. Watertown’s goalkeeper, who was expecting a cross, was caught by surprise when the ball trailed into the top-left corner of the net.
While he had every right to take credit for a brilliant goal, Morris was more modest.
“I was also expecting a cross,” Morris said. “I was just trying to play it into the six (yard-box), and then I realized, ‘Oh, this thing might be going in.’ The rest is history.”
With 12½ minutes remaining in the first half, Watertown broke the 1-1 tie, as Arrows junior Riley Fishcher weaved between defenders and found the back of the net.
From there, Pierre unleashed an impressive flurry of goals to end the half. First, sophomore Lucas Hight earned a penalty kick, setting up junior Steven Blanchette for a convincing finish into the bottom-left corner with just over 10 minutes remaining in the half.
Seconds after the ensuing kickoff, Pierre freshman Caiden Ahartz set up freshman Jacoby LaRoche for a powerful volley blasted past Watertown’s keeper, giving the Govs a 3-2 lead.
Ahartz then quickly added a goal, facilitated by sophomore Javier Alegre. Alegre won the ball in the midfield and put in a great ball into the box, increasing the lead to 4-2.
Pierre’s momentum was slowed when Watertown beat the Govs’ defense with a ball over the top, decreasing the lead to 4-3 with just over five minutes remaining in the half.
It appeared that would be the score entering halftime, but in its final seconds, Alegre got a Watertown defender to bite on a hesitation move, guiding a shot from the left side of the box past the keeper from a difficult angle. The shot gave Pierre a 5-3 lead, capping a thrilling and offensively dominant first half.
The second half was a different story, as Watertown primarily dominated possession in Pierre’s half of the field, creating numerous opportunities. With less than 15 minutes remaining in Tuesday’s game, Watertown cut the deficit to one after utilizing a number of fakes on a free kick.
The next 10 minutes marked sweaty-palms time for the Govs until Ahartz set up Morris for his second goal of the match with less than five minutes remaining, giving Pierre a 6-4 lead.
Alegre emphasized the importance of being the first to get to the ball in contested situations in the team’s offensive success.
“Winning the 50-50 balls was important for us today,” Alegre said. “We were able to make a lot of plays out of that, which allowed us to score.”
Govs head coach Miguel Manriquez explained some of the changes that helped the team be so productive, offensively.
“We made a change in our formation today,” Manriquez said. “During practice, we’ve been focused on finishing in the final third, and that really showed during the game. Once they scored the first goal, they realized what they were capable of, and the intensity got up.”
Despite the strong performance, Manriquez did see some room for improvement from the team’s second-half showing.
“In the second half, we had the wind on our side, and maybe the boys got a little too comfortable, and we made a few mistakes,” he said. “But other than that, we did a good job of finishing out the game.”
The girls team came into Tuesday with a 3-0 record, looking to keep their perfect season alive versus Watertown.
Unlike the boys match, the Pierre girls' typically high-octane offense, which had scored 24 goals in their first three games, was shut out to start the game.
The Govs dominated possession in Watertown’s half, but they could not break through to score the opening goal.
With 16 minutes left in the first half, Pierre sophomore Reed Curry finished past Watertown’s goalkeeper, but Curry was narrowly ruled offside.
Govs senior Ryann Barry served as a physical presence in the box, bullying Watertown defenders and getting a series of shots off. But, ultimately, she was held scoreless in the first half. With less than two minutes remaining in the half, Barry came particularly close to scoring, breaking past the defense and sending a shot just over the bar.
The Govs knew they were capable of playing much better going into the second half.
“Overall, we didn’t reach the quality of play that we’re able to in the first half,” Pierre head coach Kira Swenson said. “At halftime, we really stressed playing our game.”
At the 35-minute mark of the first half, Pierre scored its first goal, courtesy of Watertown’s keeper mishandling a cross sent in by junior Grace Engbrecht.
With just over 22 minutes remaining, the Govs doubled their advantage to 2-0, as Barry finally broke through on a great pass from senior Brianna Sargent.
In the game’s final stages, Pierre tacked on another goal, as sophomore Jasmine Yost guided a shot off the post in the top right corner and into the goal.
Barry echoed some of her coach’s sentiments, emphasizing how the Govs came out a different team in the second half.
“We regrouped at halftime and came out strong and kept the pressure on for the rest of the half,” she said. “We focused on what we could do better individually and as a team, and that allowed us to be a greater threat on offense.”
Up next, both Pierre squads will hit the road to face Spearfish on Saturday at the Black Hills Power Sports Complex. Both games will start at 1 p.m.
