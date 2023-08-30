Pierre’s boys and girls soccer teams hosted Watertown on Tuesday afternoon at the PILC Soccer Complex. The Governors swept the Arrows, with the boys winning 6-4 and the girls 3-0.

The boys team came into Tuesday holding a 1-1-1 record, looking to get back on track after last week’s 3-1 loss against Sturgis Brown.

