The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors soccer teams will play in playoff games on opposite sides of the state on Tuesday. The games next week come after the Govs competed in a pair of games this week against the Sioux Falls Roosevelt Rough Riders and Yankton Bucks/Gazelles.
Monday’s games saw both the Govs boys and girls lose their respective games. The Govs girls scored the first goal of the game, but they ended up losing 3-1. The Govs boys lost 1-0 after a goal by Byron Ochoa in the second half.
The Govs girls rebounded on Tuesday by defeating the Yankton Gazelles 5-0 at the PILC Soccer Fields in Pierre. The first half saw Avery Davis score two goals, while Gracelyn Taylor scored a goal. Ryann Berry scored two goals in the second half.
The Govs boys ended up on the wrong side of a 1-0 loss. The lone goal for the Bucks came when Braylen Bietz scored in the first half. The Bucks held a 21-11 shots advantage. Govs senior goalkeeper Cam Ahartz had six saves for the second straight game.
The Govs girls (3-7-1) are the no. 11 seed in the Class AA SDHSAA Girls Soccer Playoffs. They will take on the no. 6 seed Rapid City Central Cobblers (6-2-3) in Rapid City on Tuesday. That match is scheduled to start at 12 p.m. MT. The Govs and Cobblers fought to a 2-2 tie at the PILC Soccer Fields on Sept. 5
The Govs boys (3-6-2) are the no. 14 seed in the Class AA SDHSAA Boys Soccer Playoffs. They will take on the no. 3 seed Watertown Arrows (7-1-1) in Watertown on Tuesday. That match is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT. The Govs and Arrows were supposed to have played on Thursday, but that match was canceled due to the COVID-19 situation at Watertown High School.
