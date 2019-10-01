The Pierre varsity softball team played Madison and Pipestone in their final games of the regular season this past weekend in Madison.
In 25 mph wind gusts and rain showers, Pierre put up its worst defensive exhibition of the season against a hard hitting Madison team. Pierre would never recover from an eight run Madison rally with two outs in the top of the first inning that would set the tone for a 15-4 loss. Jessi Buntrock had a strong game at the plate, going 3-for-3 with two singles, a double and two runs. Shelby Roman also hit well, going 2-for-3 with a single and a double. Kenzi Gronlund, Kamden Carter and Megan Switzer contributed one hit apiece. Gronlund took the loss. She struck out six, and allowed 14 hits against 32 batters faced.
The second game of the day was a rematch with a Pipestone team that defeated Pierre 12-2 in the season opener. Pierre showed a whole new level of hitting, as they amassed 14 hits in a 6-4 victory. Kamden Carter had a pair of triples in the first and second inning, as well as a stand up double later in the game. Gronlund had a big game at the plate, going 3-for-3 with two doubles and a single. Roman and Switzer each went 2-for-3. Allycen Herrman, Allison Johnson, Brianna Eucker and Jessi Buntrock each had one hit.
Jessi Buntrock earned the win on the hill. She allowed six hits against 23 batters faced, striking out two.
The Pierre varsity softball team will conclude the season in Sioux Falls next week in the Varsity State Tournament at Sherman Park. They will take on the winner of Vermillion and Madison.
The Pierre junior varsity won their first game of the state tournament over Winner by a 10-3 score. They lost their next two games to end their season.
The Pierre middle school team won their first two games of their state tournament against Sioux Falls and Dell Rapids. Pierre earned the shutout against both teams. They will earn a spot in teh championship game with a win on Sunday.
