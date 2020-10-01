Down five varsity players due to quarantine, the Pierre varsity softball team would pick up three junior varsity players and be back in action this past Sunday in Pipestone, MN where they faced Lennox and Pipestone in relentless gale force winds.
In game one, Pierre defeated Lennox 6-5. Thanks to some big wind aided catches by center fielder Maya Shorter, Pierre controlled the game with a 5-1 lead. However, in the fifth inning, Pierre produced three errors and allowed Lennox back into the game for a 5-5 tie. In the bottom of the sixth, Kara Weiss, Shorter, and Ena Fredericksen would all get hits. However, Weiss would get thrown out attempting to score from secondbase. Kenzie Gronlund and Dani Beck would both took walks to earn the victory.
Offensively for Pierre, Shorter was the hitting juggernaut, going 3-for-3 with two singles, a fence hopping ground rule double, three runs scored, and two runs batted in. Weiss and Fredericksen would contributed two hits. Gronlund, Jenna Bucholz and Hannah Lemieux each added a single to the score book. Gronlund picked up the win on the mound. She faced 29 batters, allowing five hits, one walk, and striking out six.
Pierre ended the day facing Pipestone in a defensive battle. The game ended in a 2-2 tie. Pipestone threatened immediately with runners in scoring position during the first inning. Gronlund came through with a big strikeout. That play was combined with an aggressive diving catch by Fredericksen at first base that ended the inning, and stranded the Pipestone runners. Pierre gave up only one hit in the next two innings thanks to solid defense and catcher Khalan Smart throwing out a runner at second base. In the top of the fourth inning, Pipestone scored two runs off two hits. Gronlund answered back by starting a Pierre rally. She scored on a Kayleigh Deuis RBI single. Dueis scored on hard hit by Buchholz. In the fifth inning, Pipestone again threatened to score. However, a well-executed relay from right fielder Sheridan Nickolas to Gronlund, to Bucholz at third base led to a tag on the advancing base runner. With time running out, Pierre was unable to score in the bottom of the fifth inning, which led to the tie.
Bucholz, Dueis and Gronlund each went 1-for-2 with an RBI.
The Pierre varsity softball team will travel to Sioux Falls this coming weekend where they will compete in their season ending state tournament.
The Pierre junior varsity squad had a solid weekend in their season ending state tournament. In the opening round, Pierre defeated Pipestone 11-2. They followed up with an 11-2 loss to West Central. Pierre worked their way through the loser’s bracket by defeating Tri-Valley and Luverne to make the final eight, and advance to Sunday. Pierre defeated Viborg-Hurley before falling to Dell Rapids. Pierre’s only losses in the tournament would be to the JV State Champion West Central and runner-up Dell Rapids. The Pierre junior varsity finished in the top six out of 20 teams. They ended their season with a 10-4 record.
The two Pierre middle school teams also had a win filled State tournament opener, each earning a return trip to Sioux Falls this weekend where they will also finish out their season.
