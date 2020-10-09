The Pierre varsity softball team competed in the South Dakota State Softball Tournament this past weekend. Pierre faced Tea, Dell Rapids and Lennox in the tournament.
The first game of the tournament for Pierre was against Tea. Kenzie Gronlund started Pierre off offensively with a homerun to right-center. Tea answered back with a run of their own in the bottom of the first to tie the game 1-1. They added four more runs off four defensive errors by Pierre. Pierre battled back in the top of the fourth and seventh innings. Megan Switzer hit a two-run RBI single, while Kara Weiss hit a two-run home run. It was not enough though, as Tea ended up winning 10-6.
Defensive errors plagued Pierre’s chances for victory. Only two of Tea’s ten runs were earned. They had nine hits, while Pierre had nine errors. Kenzie Gronlund picked up the loss for Pierre. She struck out four batters. Weiss led Pierre offensively by batting 4-for-4 with two singles, a triple and a home run.
Pierre faced Dell Rapids in an elimination game in the loser’s bracket. Pierre was held to one run through the first three innings. They were down 2-1 before the bats got rolling in the fourth inning. Weiss hit a lead-off single, which was followed by a sacrifice bunt by Emma Hall. Switzer got on base with a single. Gronlund ended up hitting a three-run home run over the centerfield fence to give Pierre the lead. Pierre added two more runs off back-to-back doubles from Khalan Smart and Kayleigh Dueis, and two more runs in the top of the sixth. Dell Rapids attempted a comeback, but it was not meant to be. Pierre won 8-5.
Shelby Roman picked up the win for Pierre. She gave up four runs on two hits, walking one and striking out four. Freshman Erin Lieferman gave up three runs on three hits in relief.
Pierre faced Lennox in another elimination game. Lennox jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the first two innings. They held Pierre scoreless until the third inning. Down 7-1, Pierre started a comeback in the fifth inning. They ended up coming within a run of Lennox after clutch hits by Gronlund, Ena Fredericksen, Kayleigh Dueis, Hannah Lemieux and Kara Weiss. Lennox answered back by adding another run to push their lead to 8-6. The game ended up going into extra innings tied 8-8. Extra inning rules have a base runner on second base to start the inning. Lennox moved their runner to third base on a sacrifice bunt. They later won 9-8 on a walk-off infield single to eliminate Pierre
Pierre collected 16 hits. They were led by Gronlund, Weiss, Smart and Fredericksen, who combined for 10 hits and six RBIs. Gronlund took the loss. She gave up eight hits while walking four and striking out one.
Gronlund and Weiss made the All-State Tournament team. Roman and Fredericksen earned Honorable Mention awards. Pierre ended their season with a 6-4-1 record.
Pierre also had two middle school teams wrap up their seasons at the State Tournament. Pierre White and Pierre Green earned third place medals in their respective divisions.
