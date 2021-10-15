The Pierre high school varsity fastpitch team learned this when their season ended at the State High School Tournament in Sioux Falls on Oct. 2-3. They went 1-2 in the tournament.
Pierre opened the tournament against Baltic. The battle went back and forth the entire game. Baltic scored the first run in the first inning, but Pierre answered back with two runs of their own. Pierre held Baltic scoreless for the next three innings while adding another run on a Maya Shorter sacrifice bunt. Baltic rallied to tie the game in the sixth inning. They added four more runs in the seventh inning. WIth one last opportunity to score, Pierre fell short. They lost 7-5. Erin Leiferman took the loss on the mound, while Sheridan Nickolas pitched an inning in relief.
Pierre went on a tear in Game 2 against Madison by winning 15-0. Jenna Bucholz led Pierre by going 3-for-4 with five RBIs, including four on a grand slam. Hannah Lemieux went 1-for-1 with three walks, while Teyah Lewis went 1-for-3 with three RBIs on a triple. Erin Leiferman responded with a victory on the mound. She gave up three hits while striking out six.
In Game 3, Pierre faced Dakota Valley in a matchup of two evenly matched teams. Pierre took an early lead, but Dakota Valley tied things up in the third inning. Pierre added two more runs by the fifth inning. Dakota Valley’s bats rallied to tie the game up once again. Dakota Valley added runs in the sixth inning to take a 4-3 lead.Pierre tied things up, but Dakota Valley won 5-4 on a walkoff. Kayleigh Dueis led Pierre by going 3-for-4 with a double, one RBI and a run scored.
Pierre ended its season with a 7-6 record. They graduate seniors Kayleigh Dueis, Teyah Lewis and Wendy Sherwood. They anticipate a solid returning core of players with six returning juniors and two sophomores to the varsity squad next season. Kara Weiss and Hannah Lemieux received All-State honors, while Jenna Bucholz and Khalan Smart were named Honorable Mention
