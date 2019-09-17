The Pierre softball team faced Tea and Vermillion this past weekend in Tea.
Pierre faced off with the Tea Titans in a well played 3-2 loss. Pierre scored two in the top of the first inning. Allycen Herrman lead off with a single, which followed by a Kamden Carter bunt that scored Herrman. Kenzie Gronlund laced a deep double to left to score Carter for the teams two runs. Tea tied the game in the bottom of the first inning. They scored one more run in the bottom of the second inning. Both defenses played well for the remainder of the game. Pierre ended the game with runners in scoring position, but they couldn’t bring them in. Pierre outhit Tea 6-3, but gave up two unearned runs.
Gronlund was solid on the hill all game. She faced 19 batters, striking out seven, while only giving up one earned run.
Game two was against Vermillion, who finished second at State last year thanks to excellent pitching and a lineup that utilizes their speed via the slap hit. In Sunday’s contest, Pierre’s defense was clicking on all cylinders with excellent glove work demonstrated by third baseman Allycen Herrman, and strong pitching and catching from Jessi Buntrock and Kamden Carter. Buntrock only allowed two earned runs on six hits, but it was enough for Vermillion to seal a 2-0 win. Buntrock was strong all game, striking out eight of the 27 batters she faced. Vermillion would pitch a no hitter, as Pierre could not get their bats going.
The Pierre Junior Varsity lost their first game to Tea 10-2, and their second game 9-0 against Dell Rapids.
Pierre’s Middle School had a strong showing. They won 11-1 against Madison, and 10-2 against Harrisburg.
The Pierre softball team will be home one last time on Sunday for Senior Day against Baltic and Del Rapids. First pitch is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. CT.
