The Pierre varsity fast pitch softball team opened the 2020 season by giving new head coach Keely Bracelin a pair of wins in the extreme South Dakota heat Sunday afternoon in Sioux Falls.
Senior pitcher Shelby Roman demonstrated pin point accuracy, controlling the Edgerton hitters for the entire game, striking out eight, and only allowing three hits against 24 batters faced in the 14-3 win. Roman gained an abundance of support, as the Pierre offense batted around and put up 11 of its 14 runs in the fourth inning with two outs. Senior Kenzie Gronlund led the onslaught with a three-run home run blast down the third base line. Khalan Smart went go 2-for-3. Hannah Lemieux launched a three-run triple and contributed three RBIs in the game.
In the afternoon scorcher against Tea Area, Gronlund led a young Pierre squad to a 6-5 win thanks to two three-run rallies. Tea went up 1-0 in the first, and 4-0 in the third. Lemieux started a three-run rally, with Maya Shorter supplying the exclamation point with triple to deep center.
Tea scored its final run in the fifth. With two outs and eight minutes remaining on the clock, Pierre started its second offensive charge down 5-3. Camrie Leimbach dropped in a single, which was followed by a Teyah Lewis line drive to left center for a stand up double. Leimbach scored on Lewis’s double. Shorter again came to the plate. She blooped a hit over the second baseman that scored Lewis to tie the game. Megan Switzer crushed a line drive that was mishandled by the second baseman. Shorter scored on the error to give Pierre the lead for good.
Pierre had to defend their lead for three more outs. Roman snagged a line drive at first base for the first out. Gronlund finished the game herself by striking out the last two batters. In dramatic fashion she earned the last strike out with an adrenaline laced fastball to seal the win. Gronlund gutted out pitching duties in the brutal heat by giving up five hits against 27 batters faced, and striking out seven.
Hitting was well balanced throughout the lineup. Leimbach went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and a double. Shorter and Lewis would went 1-for-3, with three and one RBI, respectively.
The Pierre Junior Varsity had a strong opening weekend as well. They defeated Marshall 10-2, and Pipestone 13-7.
