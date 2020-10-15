Gronlund home run

Kenzie Gronlund launches homerun number three at the South Dakota High School State fastpitch tournament as head coach Keely Bracelin looks on.

 Courtesy Kelly VanDeWiele

The 2020 Class B All-State softball team was announced on Tuesday afternoon. Two Pierre softball players were named to the Class B All-State team, with two more being named honorable mention.

The two players from Pierre who earned All-State honors were Kenzie Gronlund and Kara Weiss. Shelby Roman and Eva Frederickson were named honorable mention. The Pierre softball team ended their season with a 6-4-1 record.

West Central and Madison led the way with four nominations each. West Central won their fifth straight Class B State Softball Championship, and their eighth State title since 2012.

