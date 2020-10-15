The 2020 Class B All-State softball team was announced on Tuesday afternoon. Two Pierre softball players were named to the Class B All-State team, with two more being named honorable mention.
The two players from Pierre who earned All-State honors were Kenzie Gronlund and Kara Weiss. Shelby Roman and Eva Frederickson were named honorable mention. The Pierre softball team ended their season with a 6-4-1 record.
West Central and Madison led the way with four nominations each. West Central won their fifth straight Class B State Softball Championship, and their eighth State title since 2012.
