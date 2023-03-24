The South Dakota High School Activities Association sanctioned softball as a varsity sport in November of 2021, and 16 months later, Pierre’s inaugural season is almost here.

The Governors open their 2023 campaign against Rapid City Central on Tuesday at Riggs Field.

Austin Nicholson

Austin Nicholson

Austin Nicholson graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He moved to Pierre in 2022 and is from Maryville, Tennessee.

