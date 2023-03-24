The South Dakota High School Activities Association sanctioned softball as a varsity sport in November of 2021, and 16 months later, Pierre’s inaugural season is almost here.
The Governors open their 2023 campaign against Rapid City Central on Tuesday at Riggs Field.
“It's just really exciting to be a part of this whole experience, and you can tell how excited the girls are, too. They bring great energy, they're always positive and ready to go,” Pierre head coach Elizabeth Anderson during Thursday’s practice. “And with the weather getting a little bit nicer, it just makes us all more eager to get started and get that first game in the books.”
Junior Erin Leiferman expressed her enthusiasm, as the first high school softball game of her career nears.
“I'm just really excited for the new season (and) to get to play all year round,” she said. “Because we do indoor stuff in the winter, and then we have the fall season and the summer season. It's nice to fill the spring up, too.”
The Govs began practicing on Monday, and they’ve practiced twice a day since with morning and afternoon sessions.
“So in the morning, we do conditioning inside in the gym and then kind of go over signs and stuff like that,” Anderson said. “And then in the afternoon, we try to get some defensive and offensive drills (in) depending on the day and depending on the weather, too.”
Anderson added that those practices have gone “pretty well.”
“Definitely, the morning ones are a little tiring because it's conditioning, but these outdoor ones are great because we get to bond with new girls who have come out and just our old class friends,” senior Khalan Smart said.
Leiferman acknowledged that the morning sessions are tough but said, “It’s nice getting into shape before our first game.”
On Thursday, Pierre conducted a scrimmage against each other. Leiferman and Smart mentioned that Thursday was also the first time Pierre practiced in the infield.
“We're doing a scrimmage just to get our pitchers a chance to pitch against live batters — and same thing for the batters to hit off of a live pitcher,” Anderson said.
For their scrimmage, the Govs split into groups, giving everyone a chance to take the field and get in the batter’s box.
Anderson explained what she wanted to see from her girls during this time.
“Just kind of seeing how they play at the position we put them at,” Anderson said. “And we're kind of moving some girls to different spots, maybe positions they haven't played before. So just seeing how they react and how they communicate with one another because not all of them have been on the same (Oahe JO Fastpitch) team. So just seeing that piece as well will be exciting.”
When asked if positions have been assigned, Anderson said they “have a good idea” of who will play where, but no final decisions have been made.
“We also just kind of want to play around and see, 'Okay, she can play this position, but could she also play this position if we needed her to',” Pierre’s head coach added.
Leiferman said her primary positions have been pitcher and first baseman while Smart plans to be mainly a catcher but also a third baseman when needed.
According to Leiferman, there are a couple of girls that will be playing softball for the first time this season. The others have been with the sport for “at least a year.”
“It's always nice to see new girls going out for softball. It's a growing sport here, and it's nice to see people trying it,” Leiferman said.
Smart shared how the newcomers have settled into things.
“It's obviously great to see that they're still here,” she said. “They’ve really come forward and stayed with it.”
As previously mentioned, Pierre’s season-opener will be against the Cobblers with first-pitch scheduled for 4 p.m. And just like the Govs, Central will be playing its first-ever softball game.
Therefore, preparing for one another will be difficult, as Anderson stated.
“There's nothing really to go off, which is nerve-wracking, but it's also kind of exciting in a way because you don't really know what to expect,” she said. “You just have a number on their roster, and that's pretty much all you can go off of.”
Smart said some played against Central’s players in the fall and added they will be a quality opponent for Pierre.
“Definitely nerve-wracking,” Smart said. “It's a Rapid City team, and Rapid City does create really good teams over there.”
Anderson explained how the Govs can record their first win in program history on Saturday.
“I think just play their game, play together, communicate well, do the best they can. Just like what they've been doing in practice,” she said. “Have a positive outlook. If they make an error, just brush it off, move on to the next play. And just kind of take it pitch-by-pitch and inning-by-inning.”
Not only will it be the debut for Pierre Saturday, but also for Riggs Field.
The softball diamond, located behind T.F. Riggs High School, was recently built over the fall and winter months by Oahe JO Softball Association members and players, among others.
Anderson and her Govs also helped with some of the labor.
“It's just great to be a part of history and help build the field that we're on and create this culture, too,” Anderson said.
Smart explained how it will feel to play the first-ever game on their home field.
“It'll be really exciting, and the school is already pushing it, (saying) ‘Hey, come watch the game this Saturday,” she said. “(Oahe JO) home games are, usually, really fun, but this is high school now. There's gonna be a student section, so it'll be a little nerve-wracking.”
All in all, Pierre is ready to get the ball rolling.
“I'm just excited to start playing,” Leiferman said.
