The Pierre varsity softball team played their home opener this past weekend against Tri-Valley and Vermillion at the Oahe Softball Complex
The Pierre softball team started the day off by defeating 13-0 in three innings. The bats were on fire, as Pierre collected 11 hits and seven stolen bases. The bottom of the line-up led the way in hits for Pierre. Kayleigh Deuis went 2-for-3 with a double, two stolen bases, and one run scored. Teyah Lewis went 2-for-2 with a walk, RBI, and two runs scored while Kara Weiss went 2-for-3 with an RBI, two stolen bases, and one run scored. Megan Switzer had the hit of the day. She went 1-for-2 with a home run to deep left center. Khalan Smart went 1-for-2 with two RBIs, two runs scored, and two stolen bases. Hannah Lemieux also added her name to the RBI column with a deep triple down the left field line. Shelby Roman picked up the win by pitching a no-hitter with four strikeouts.
Pierre faced Vermillion in their second game of day. Vermillion scored one run in the top of the first inning off an RBI triple. Pierre responded with two runs of their own in the bottom half of the first inning and never looked back – scoring three more runs throughout the game to win 5-1. Khalan Smart and Kayleigh Deuis led the way for Pierre batting 2-for-3 with two RBI and three RBI, respectively. Teyah Lewis and Camrie Leimbach also went 2-for-3, while Megan Switzer went 1-for-2 with a double. Defensively for Pierre, Megan Switzer snagged two hard-hit line drives down the right field baseline, ending potential rallies for Vermillion. Kenzie Gronlund picked up the win on the mound. She pitched all five innings, only allowing three hits, no walks, and tallying nine strike outs against 19 batters faced.
The Pierre varsity baseball team is now 4-0 on the season. The junior varsity is also 4-0 on the season after picking up wins this weekend over Tri-Valley 13-7, and Watertown, 10-6.
The Pierre softball teams are off for Labor Day weekend, but will resume play on Sept. 13, when they travel to Tea to play Tea Area and West Central. Pierre will have senior day against Madison and Baltic in its final home stand on Sept. 20.
