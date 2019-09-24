On a day when the Pierre fastpitch team honored eight seniors on Senior Day, it was juniors that shined against Dell Rapids and Baltic.
Kenzie Gronlund, Meghan Switzer and Shelby Roman had a great impact in a 10-4 victory over Dell Rapids. Gronlund went 4-for-4 with three singles, a double and three runs. Roman went 1-for-2 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Switzer had a three-run RBI to the left center gap. Seniors Kamden and Kaycee Carter, as well as Brianna Uecker, each had a hit a piece. Allison Johnson went 2-for-3 to cap the 13 hit game for Pierre.
Gronlund also impacted the game defensively. She had 12 strikeouts against 26 batters faced while only allowing seven hits in six innings of play.
The second game of the day was a rematch against a hard hitting Baltic team that tied with Pierre in extra innings during the opening week of the season. The Pierre crew clicked on all cylinders. They bent but would never break in a 8-0 victory. Pierre put up its first no hitter of the season behind the scrappy mound play of Jessi Buntrock. Buntrock took a line drive off of the thigh, but the ball deflected to second baseman Mac Sarratt for a 4-3 putout. Buntrock also had a throw from her knees. She struck out six against 18 batters faced. Kaycee Carter caught a couple of outs in the first inning from centerfield, including a deep flyball for the third out to stop a Baltic rally. Third baseman Allycen Herrman and right fielder Bailey Wagner also had strong glove play.
The Pierre batters had 14 hits in game two. Catch Kamden Carter went 3-for-4 with three runs scored. Herman, Gronlund, Meghan Switzer and Kaycee Carter each had two hits. Roman and Buntrock had one hit apiece.
The Pierre junior varsity lost their first game to Dell Rapids by a 7-3 score. They lost their second game to Brookings by a 9-0 score.
The Pierre middle school team continued their strong season. They won 11-1 against both West Central and Mitchell.
The Pierre junior varsity team will begin its state tournament run in Sioux Falls next Saturday against Winner at 8 a.m. CT. The varsity team will travel to Madison next Sunday for its last doubleheader of the season against Madison and Pipestone.
