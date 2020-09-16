The Pierre varsity softball team traveled to Tea this past weekend for a doubleheader against Tea Area and West Central.
In the opening game, Tea Area avenged their season opening loss to Pierre by answering with a 10-1 rout. Pierre would do themselves in with five team errors, which contributed to eight of Tea’s ten runs. Kenzie Gronlund led the way offensively by going 1-for-3 with an RBI single. Shelby Roman went 1-for-1 with a single and a walk. Roman took the loss on the mound. She gave up 10 runs on nine hits with three walks, three hit batters and three strikeouts.
Pierre sharpened up defensively for the second game against league juggernaut West Central, but they could not get the bats to come to life in a 6-0 loss. Pierre held West Central to one run in the first three innings, but struggled all game at the plate against the speed of West Central’s pitching. Kayleigh Dueis had the lone hit for Pierre. She went 1-for-3 with a single. Kenzie Gronlund took the loss. She gave up seven hits and two walks while striking out seven batters in six innings.
The Pierre junior varsity softball team defeated Tea 10-5, but fell to West Central 9-4.
Pierre will host Baltic and Madison on Sunday for its last home stand. It will also be Senior Day, as the team will celebrate Kenzie Gronlund, Shelby Roman and Megan Switzer. The Pierre junior varsity team will finish their season at the State Junior Varsity Tournament on Sept. 26-27. The varsity team will travel to Pipestone for one more doubleheader before heading to Sioux Falls for the State Tournament on Oct. 3-4.
