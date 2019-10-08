The Pierre softball team competed in the State Softball Tournament in Sioux Falls this past weekend. Pierre played the Vermillion Tanagers and Dell Rapids.
The State Tournament would start off with a blast for Pierre when Allyson Herrman hit the first Tanagers pitch over the left centerfield fence. That was the only offense Pierre would generate in a 5-1 loss. The Tanagers scored two runs in the second, and one run in the third, fourth and fifth innings. Pierre outhit the Tanagers 9-8, but they could never string their hits together. Kaycee Carter and Jessi Buntrock lead the way in hitting after they each went 2-for-3. Pierre had some clutch defensive plays. Brianna Uecker helped induce a double play at second base, while Herrman robbed a slap hit after diving for the ball from her third base position. Kamden Carter and Jessi Buntrock stopped a stealing baserunner. Kenzie Gronlund pitched the entire game. She faced 24 batters, striking out three and giving up two earned runs.
The second game of Saturday night saw Pierre play Dell Rapids immediately after their game against the Tanagers. Dell Rapids scored the first run of the game in the second inning. Pierre responded with four runs in the third inning, bringing eight batters to plate for seven hits. Dell Rapids answered back with a three-run home run to tie the game at 4-4. Dell Rapids scored two more runs in the fourth inning, and one run to clinch a 7-4 victory. Kaycee Carter lead Pierre in hitting after going 2-for-3. Six other Pierre batters got hits. Carter showed some impressive defense. She snagged a line drive from her centerfield position, and threw out a base runner at third base. Pitcher Jessi Buntrock allowed eight hits against 22 batters, striking out three.
Vermillion made the championship game. West Central defeated them twice to earn the championship.
Pierre’s middle school team won their State Tournament by beating Luverne, Minn twice. They beat them in the semifinals, and again in the championship 4-3 in extra innings. The middle school team went undefeated through the tournament.
