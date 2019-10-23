Members of the Pierre Special Olympics bowling team competed in the Black Hills Area Regional Tournament at Meadowood Lanes in Rapid City last weekend. Friday action was singles bowling, while Saturday’s action was unified doubles bowling.
Friday was a successful day for the Pierre Special Olympics bowlers. Jazmine Yeager, Spencer Davis and Grady Theobald had first place finishes. Jasmine McReil and Ricky Martinez finished in second place, while Keith Boardman and Marcus Mancuso placed fourth. Presley Henzlik rounded out the Pierre Special Olympic bowlers by placing seventh.
Saturday was another successful day for the Pierre Special Olympic bowlers. The teams of Keith Boardman and Caleb Davis, Jazmine Yaeger and Tanisha Davis, and Presley Henzlik and Alex Taylor all placed first. The teams of Marcus Mancuso and Trevor Hayes, as well as Spencer Davis and Kyle Stalling placed second.
The Pierre Special Olympic bowlers will compete at the State Special Olympics Bowling Tournament at the Village Bowl in Aberdeen. Competition starts on November 7, and ends on November 10. Competition categories are slated to be individual, team, doubles and ramp. The State Unified Bowling Tournament will take place at the Eastway Bowl in Sioux Falls on November 16-17. Competition categories are slated to be doubles and team.
