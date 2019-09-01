Pierre Hip Hop

Members of the Pierre hip/hop dance team perform Saturday at the Aberdeen Central Spirit Invitational at the Golden Eagles Arena. 

 John Davis/American News

The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors Competitive Cheer and Dance teams saw their first action of the 2019 season on Saturday. They competed at the Aberdeen Invitational in Aberdeen.

The Govs Cheer team placed 11th out of 11 teams, finishing with a score of 110.5. The hosts Aberdeen Central placed tenth, finishing with a score of 142. Sioux Falls Roosevelt won the cheer competition by finishing with a score of 285.5.

The Govs Dance team placed eighth overall out of ten teams after finishing with a score of 213.17. Watertown finished one spot ahead of the Govs with a score of 226.83, while Rapid City Central finished one spot behind the Govs with a score of 211. The Govs placed ninth in Pom, and eighth in both Jazz and Hip Hop. Sioux Falls Washington won the dance competition after finishing with a score of 261.67. They won all three facets of competition that they competed in.

The Govs Cheer and Dance teams will next see action at the Watertown Invitational in Watertown on Tuesday. That competition is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. CT. The Govs will host the Pierre Invitational at the Riggs High School Gymnasium in Pierre on Saturday. That competition is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. CT.

Full Results for the Pierre Cheer and Dance teams at Aberdeen Invitational

Dance Results

Jazz

8, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 202

Pom

9, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 209

Hip Hop

8, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 228.5

Grand Champion Dance

8, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 213.17

Cheer Results

Grand Champion Cheer

11, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 110.5

