The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors competitive cheer and dance teams competed in the O’Gorman Spirit Invitational in Sioux Falls on Tuesday. A total of 11 cheer teams and nine dance teams saw action in the competition.
The Govs cheer team finished in tenth place with a team score of 155. Sioux Falls Roosevelt won the cheer competition with a score of 289.5, while O’Gorman came in second place with a score of 273.
The Govs dance team finished in seventh place with an overall score of 264.25. Sioux Falls Washington won the dance competition with a score of 354.25, while Harrisburg came in second place with a score of 340.75. The Govs dance team also finished in fifth place in Jazz with a score of 255.5, and sixth in Hip Hop with a score of 273.
The Govs cheer and dance teams will next see action on Tuesday at the Brandon Valley Invitational in Brandon. That competition is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. CT.
