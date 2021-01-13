The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors and Stanley County Buffaloes junior varsity and middle school gymnastics teams competed alongside the Chamberlain Cubs in a gymnastics triangular at the Pierre Administration Building in Pierre on Monday.
In the junior varsity ranks, the Govs placed second with a team score of 118.200. Stanley County placed third with a team score of 83.100, while Chamberlain placed first with a score of 118.600.
Stanley County eighth grader Caycee Knight led all local gymnasts by placing second in the all-around with a score of 28.350. Pierre’s Gwen Richter placed fourth with an all-around score of 28.000, while Stanley County’s Raegan Taylor placed fifth with a score of 27.100. Pierre’s Rebecca Spitzer placed sixth in the all-around with a score of 27.000, while Stanley County’s Mickey Hallock placed eighth with a score of 26.650. Pierre’s Breanna Lowery, Isabel Jirsa, Rachel Nemec and Jocelyn Corrales all placed second in different individual events.
In the middle school competition, the Govs placed second in the team standings with a score of 94.350, while Buffs placed third with a score of 28.200. The Chamberlain Cubs won the middle school competition with a team score of 113.550.
Pierre’s Victoria Parsons was the lone local athlete to place in the all-around. She placed sixth with a score of 24.400. She also placed third in the floor exercise, and sixth in the balance beam. Anastyn Baade tied for fourth place in the uneven parallel bars. She also placed third in the vault.
The Pierre Governors gymnastics team will next see action at the Pierre Invitational at Riggs Gymnasium on Saturday. Action is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. CT. The Stanley County Buffaloes gymnastics team will next see action at the Linda Collignon Invitational in Madison on Saturday. Action is scheduled to start at noon.
