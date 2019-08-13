CadeStover.jpg

Running back Cade Stover runs around his left tackle during the Buffs’ 28-14 victory last season over Wagner. The Buffs will play the Chamberlain Cubs in the first game of a doubleheader at Hollister Field in Pierre on Aug. 31.

 Scott Millard/Capital Journal

The Pierre School District and the Stanley County School District are pleased to announce they will be hosting a doubleheader football game on Saturday, August 31 at Hollister Field in Pierre.

Stanley County will play the Chamberlain Cubs at 4 p.m. CT. Pierre T.F. Riggs will play the Sturgis Brown Scoopers at 7 p.m. CT.

Athletic Directors for both schools have been working on bringing back the double header game for a couple of years. They hope the fans of both schools will come out and support the student-athletes of both communities.

“Our intent is not to bring back the Oahe Bowl of the past, but rather bring our schools together, so that the Pierre and Stanley County communities can see the athletes from both teams participate,” said Stanley County Activities Director Kelcy Nash.

Activity passes will be accepted for both schools. Ticket prices will be $6 for adults and $4 for students.

Tags

Load comments