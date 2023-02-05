Isabel Jirsa

Pierre's Isabel Jirsa during her beat routine at the Eastern South Dakota Conference Meet on Saturday at T.F. Riggs High School. The Govs finished fifth overall with 135.70 team points.

 Todd Thompson

Pierre gymnastics missed out on competing at state as a team last season, but that won’t be the case this year. The Governors placed fifth overall with 135.70 team points in Saturday’s Eastern South Dakota Conference Meet at T.F. Riggs High School, earning them a spot in the State Gymnastics Meet on Feb. 10-11 in Aberdeen at the Barnett Center.

Mitchell won Saturday’s competition with 149.0 points.

KaCee WIlson

Pierre's KaCee Wilson placed 26th on beam with an 8.375 at the ESD Meet on Saturday.
Nevaeh Karber

Nevaeh Karber performs a backflip during her floor routine at the ESD Meet on Saturday.
Natalie Flottmeyer

Pierre's Natalie Flottmeyer tied with Ryen Sheppick and Kirsten Korber for 17th place on vault after scoring an 8.55 at the ESD Meet on Saturday.
Madelyn Merrill

Pierre's Madelyn Merrill during her bars routine at the ESD Meet on Saturday.

