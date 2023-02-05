Pierre gymnastics missed out on competing at state as a team last season, but that won’t be the case this year. The Governors placed fifth overall with 135.70 team points in Saturday’s Eastern South Dakota Conference Meet at T.F. Riggs High School, earning them a spot in the State Gymnastics Meet on Feb. 10-11 in Aberdeen at the Barnett Center.
Mitchell won Saturday’s competition with 149.0 points.
Junior Nevaeh Karber was Pierre’s top performer overall, as she finished a team-high 11th in all-around with 34.60 points.
“I'm proud of our team because we were working really hard to make it (to state),” sophomore Ryen Sheppick said. “And I thought we did our routines pretty well for how things turned out.”
The Govs saw their best finish come on the balance beam after Karber and Sheppick tied for 14th place with an 8.875.
For sophomore KaCee Wilson, she placed 26th on beam, scoring an 8.375.
“One of the skills that I do is a dive cartwheel. And most of the times when I tried it, I didn't really get much height into it, so (the judges) wouldn't count it as that certain skill,” Wilson said. “But (Saturday), I did pretty well, and I think that's what helped get my score.”
Wilson added that performing at home “definitely helped” Pierre’s beam routines on Saturday.
“I think I was less scared because I know the equipment well (and) I've been working on it. And I wasn't nervous to go up and perform,” she said. “I had no falls and I wasn't as shaky, so it made it easier.”
In bars, Karber scored an 8.425 to tie for 15th place while Sheppick secured 18th with an 8.275.
Sheppick said this was likely her best performance on bars this season.
“I found my bars routine was a lot better than it had been because my uprises had some bent legs,” she added. “Some other things could have been a lot better, (but) I thought I did way better this meet.”
Overall, Govs head coach Rebecca Feller was impressed with how the Govs did in this event.
“The girls did a good job on bars. That was probably one of our higher scores that we have gotten on bars this year,” Feller said.
Three Govs tied for 17th place on vault after scoring an 8.55 — sophomore Kirsten Korber, Sheppick and freshman Natalie Flottmeyer.
Korber noted she wasn’t feeling 100 percent due to still recovering from a recent sickness.
“I just wanted to run faster, which I think also comes off as a sickness thing. I just couldn't fully get fast enough to where I needed to be,” Korber said.
But, collectively, she thought the Govs had a “good mindset” before their vault routines.
“We were all hyped up about getting a good spot and trying to get to state, so we were all energetic for our first event,” Korber said.
In floor, Karber also secured the top spot for Pierre, where she finished 19th with an 8.85.
“I think she did a pretty good job on her floor routine,” Feller said. “There were some skills that she had been getting some deductions, so one of her goals was to clean those up.”
The Govs will now have less than a week to prepare for their state meet, and Feller wants her gymnasts to put additional focus on the balance beam, specifically sticking their routines and being confident in them.
“If you're confident in your beam routine, you're not going to be nervous. You're not going to be shaking,” Feller said. “Getting the shakes contributes to falls (and) disconnects and that's more deductions there. So having them come in very, very confident in the routine that they have and how well they can execute it is definitely something that I want to see for them in practice as well as at state.”
Nine Pierre gymnasts qualified for at least one event at state, compared to six last season. Those set to compete are Flottmeyer, Isabel Jirsa, Karber, Korber, Emmy Loe, Madelyn Merrill, Sheppick, Gwen Richter and Wilson.
The first day of the state meet will begin on Feb. 10 at 10 a.m.
Austin Nicholson graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He moved to Pierre in 2022 and is from Maryville, Tennessee.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.