The preseason South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll was released on Monday. Two local schools were seen at the top of their respective classes.
The defending Class 11AA champion Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors are on top of the Class 11AA poll after receiving 22 first place votes. The 2018 9B runner-up Sully Buttes Chargers are now in Class 9A. They are ranked tops in 9A with ten first place votes. 9A might be the most loaded of any of the seven football classes. Four of the 14 teams that competed in State Football games last season are in Class 9A, including last season’s 9A champion Canistota/Freeman.
Preseason South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll
(First place votes received are indicated in parentheses)
Class 11AAA
1. Brandon Valley (22) 110
2. Sioux Falls O’Gorman 70
3. Sioux Falls Roosevelt 62
4. Sioux Falls Washington 61
5. Sioux Falls Lincoln 15
Receiving votes: Watertown 8, Harrisburg 2, Rapid City Central 1, Aberdeen Central 1
Class 11AA
1. Pierre T.F. Riggs (22) 110
2. Yankton 74
3. Brookings 67
4. Huron 38
5. Mitchell 32
Receiving votes: Sturgis 6
Class 11A
1. Tea Area (21) 107
2. Dakota Valley 63
3. Madison (1) 47
4. Sioux Falls Christian 42
5. West Central 31
Receiving votes: Dell Rapids 25, Canton 15
Class 11B
1. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (14) 93
2. St. Thomas More (6) 84
3. Winner (2) 70
4. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 52
5. Sioux Valley 22
Receiving votes: Groton Area 5, Garretson 4, Webster Area 2, Beresford 1, Hot Springs 1
Class 9AA
1. Bon Homme (15) 97
2. Arlington/Lake Preston 47
3. Hamlin 42
4. Clark/Willow Lake (6) 41
5. Viborg/Hurley (1) 39
Receiving votes: Baltic 28, Deuel 16, Hanson 15, Platte-Geddes 1
Class 9A
1. Sully Buttes (10) 79
2. Canistota/Freeman (10) 69
3. Britton Hecla (2) 45
4. Warner 31
5. Kimball/White Lake 30
Receiving votes: Howard 28, Castlewood 15, Timber Lake 15, De Smet 10, Gregory 7, Wall 1
Class 9B
1. Harding County (1) 64
2. Colome (3) 52
3. Faulkton Area (3) 49
4. Corsica-Stickney (7) 45
5. Colman-Egan (4) 39
Receiving votes: Wolsey-Wessington 37, Dell Rapids St. Mary (4) 35, Faith 9
