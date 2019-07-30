Members of the Pierre Swim Team competed at the South Dakota Long Course State A Championship at the Midco Aquatic Center in Sioux Falls on July 26-28.
Presley Frost placed fifth overall in the girls 8 and under division. Frost also placed second overall at the Splash Central Invitational in Huron earlier this month.
In the girls 9-10 division, Ava Lavinger placed 11th in the 50 meter butterfly, 100 meter butterfly, and the 200 meter individual medley events.
Jonas Olson represented the Pierre Swim Team in the boys 9-10 division. He placed 11th in the 100 meter breaststroke.
Jaycee Bauer, Aliya Erickson and Breanna Tedrow competed in the girls 11-12 division. Bauer’s top finish was in the 50 meter backstroke, placing 14th with a time of 39.41. Erickson swam the 100 meter breaststroke, finishing 14th with a time of 1:41.72. Tedrow’s top finish was eighth place in the 400 meter freestyle.
Mason Ward-Zeller had a great weekend, placing second overall with 106 points in the boys 11-12 division. Also competing in this division, Colton Cass placed seventh in the 400 meter freestyle with a time of 5:49.36.
Michelle Weiss tied for fourth place in the girls 13-14 division with 100 points. She placed first in the 400, 800 and 1500 meter freestyle. Weiss set new Pierre Swim Team records in all three events, breaking her previous record times set earlier this year.
David Stagg’s top finish in the boys 13-14 division was state champion in the 50 meter freestyle. He finished the race with a time of 26.82.
Katelynn Axtell swam in the girls 15-16 division, with a top finish of sixth place in the 200 meter backstroke with a time of 2:38.25. Morgan Nelson’s top finish was second place in the 100 meter breaststroke. She finished with a time of 1:18.29, setting a new Pierre Swim Team record. The previous record was set by Nelson earlier this summer. Nelson also set a new Pierre Swim Team record with a time of 3:01.91 in the 200 meter breaststroke, breaking the record of 3:01.98 set by Raeann Schlenker in 2008. Ella Ward-Zeller took home the state champion title in the 100 meter backstroke. She finished second in several of her events. Ward-Zeller also set new team records in the 100 meter backstroke, 100 meter butterfly, and 200 meter individual medley. All three previous records were set by Ward-Zeller earlier this year.
In the girls 17-19 division, Deni Zeeb placed fifth overall with 85 total points. Zeeb swam to the state champion title with a time of 6:06.58 in the 400 meter individual medley.
In the boys 17-19 division, Caleb Huizenga placed second in the 50 meter freestyle with a time of 24.80, also setting a new Pierre Swim Team record. The previous record of 24.86 was set in 2010 by Marcus Christansen. Nick Loe swam to the state champion title in the 100 and 200 meter breaststroke events. He swam times of 1:11.04 in the 100, and 2:43.37 in the 200.
Coming up, David Stagg, Michelle Weiss, and Mason Ward-Zeller will compete with Team South Dakota at Zones in Fargo. Ella Ward-Zeller and Caleb Huizenga will compete at the USA Swimming Futures Championship in Des Moines.
