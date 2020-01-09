The Pierre Swim Team was busy this past weekend in swim competitions across the state. Five swimmers represented the Pierre Swim Team at the Deadwood Invitational, while 18 Pierre swimmers competed in the Aberdeen Winter High Points Meet.
In Deadwood, Graydon Berg represented the Pierre Swim Team in the 8 and under boys division. He placed first in the 50 backstroke, second in the 100 freestyle, and third in the 25 freestyle, 50 freestyle and 25 backstroke.
Ava Laving competed in the 9-10 girls division. She placed first in the 50 freestyle, 200 freestyle, 50 backstroke, 50 breaststroke and 200 individual medley. Lavinger achieved SD State Qualifying times in three of those events.
Riley Berg and Charlotte Hull competed in the 11-12 girls division. Berg placed third in the 200 free, fourth in the 100 butterfly, and fifth in the 100 backstroke and 50 fly. Hull had several second place finishes. Her best performance was in the 200 freestyle, where she placed first.
Mason Berg competed in the 13-14 girls division. Her top finish was in the 500 freestyle, where she placed first.
There were several highlights for the Pierre Swim Team in Aberdeen. Aliya Erickson, who competed in the 11-12 girls division, placed first in the 100 yard breastroke. Erickson and teammate Amara Dell Dell both claimed a place in the High Points standings, earning third and seventh place, respectively.
Mason Ward-Zeller competed in the 11-12 boys division. He swept the meet with eight first place finishes, eight SD State Qualifying times and eight National A times. Ward-Zeller brought home first place in High Points.
David Stagg represented the Pierre Swim Team in the 13-14 division. He finished in the top three in all of his events, and earned SD State Qualifying times in each one, as well as a few National A and AA times. Stagg finished in first place in the High Points.
Ella Ward-Zeller competed in the 15-16 girls division. She qualified for State in all of her events, finishing with multiple National A, AA and AA times. Ward-Zeller placed third in the High Points.
In the boys 15-16 division, Mason Dell qualified for State in five events. He earned second place in the 100 breaststroke, 200 breaststroke and 200 yard IM. Dell also placed eighth in the High Points.
Hannah Schochenmaier rounded out the Pierre Swim Team by competing in the 17-18 girls division. She placed in the top five in all of her events, which earned her a fifth place finish in the High Points.
The next meet for the Pierre Swim Team will be in Bismarck next weekend. Swimmers will be split across the state for the Spearfish Pentathlon and Sioux Falls January Invite the following weekend.
