The Pierre Swim Team attended the Mitchell Winter Invitational this past weekend at the Mitchell Recreation Center. Eleven teams from across the state participated with a total of 308 athletes.
The 7-8 age group had many swimmers at the top of the leaderboard. Breanna Schaefbauer achieved a personal best on her 25 freestyle, as well as placed ninth in the 100 free.
In the boys 7-8 division, Abram Doll achieved personal bests in three of his events, including the 100 free and both the 25 and 50 free. Also swimming for the Pierre Swim Team was Arie Olson, who had a personal best in the 50 back. Lincoln Olson competed in both the 50 back and 50 free. Trey Linn was the top finisher of the boys’ age group with nine SD State Qualifying times, a third place finish in the 50 breast, third place in the 50 fly and third place in both the 25 breaststroke and 25 free. Linn achieved personal bests in the latter two events.
In the boys 9-10 division, Rylon Schaefbauer achieved some personal best times in three of his events that he swam. These include a time of 1:37.50 in the 100 backstroke, 3:02.64 in the 200 freestyle and 57.93 in the 50 breaststroke.
Five girls raced for the 9-10 age group: Aubrey Chamberlin, Presley Frost, Elle Stagg, Lily Reitzel and Ava Lavinger. Chamberlain achieved personal best times in the 50 free, 200 free and 100 breaststroke. Frost achieved personal best times in the 100 free, 100 back and 50 breaststroke. Reitzel had a personal best in the 50 free and 200 free. Stagg placed tenth in the 10 free. She achieved a personal best in the 100 fly. Leading the group was Lavinger who had four SD State Qualifying times. She placed fourth in the 100 back and 100 breaststroke, fifth in the 100 fly and 50 breaststroke and sixth in the 50 free.
Competing with the 11-12 year old girls were Riley Berg and Amara Dell. Berg placed ninth in the 200 yard individual medley, while also achieving a personal best time. Among some of her top finishes, Dell placed fourth in the 200 back, eighth in the 50 breaststroke and ninth in the 50 back.
On the boys’ side of the 11-12 division, Gunner Jones raced to fourth place in the 200 back, fifth place in the 50 back and eighth place in the 200 free. Alex Schaefbauer achieved a personal best in the 500 freestyle. Mason Ward-Zeller earned SD State Qualifying times in seven of his ten events.
Mason Berg and Emma Reitzel competed in the 13-14 age group. Berg claimed new personal bests in the 100 and 500 free, 50 back, 50 and 200 breaststroke and 200 IM. She placed ninth in the 500 free, 7th in the 50 back and 6th in the 50 breaststroke. Reitzel achieved a personal best in her 100 IM. She placed fifth in the 50 back and 50 fly.
Mason Dell and David Stagg competed for the 13-14 year old boys. Dell had eight state qualifying times. He placed first in the 50 and 200 breaststroke, second place in the 100 breaststroke, third place in the 100 IM and fourth place in the 50, 100 and 1000 free. Dell achieved personal bests in six of his events. Stagg raced to five state qualifying times in the 50 and 100 free, 100 back, 100 fly and 200 IM. He achieved personal best times in the 50 and 100 back, 50 breaststroke, 50 fly and 100 IM. Stagg raced to first place in the 100 free, second place in the 50 free, third place in the 50 back and fourth place in the 100 fly, 100 IM, and 50 fly.
Ella Ward-Zeller and Hannah Schoechenmaier competed in the girls’ 15-16 division. Schochenmaier got personal best times in the 50 back, 50 fly and the 100 fly. Ward-Zeller swam her way to seven SD State Qualifying times, five National AA times, one AAA time and one National A time.
Canyon Jones swam in the 15-16 boys age group. Jones finished his meet with five first place finishes, two second place finishes, five SD State Qualifying times and National A times in the 200 yard free, 1000 free and 100 fly. He achieved a National AA time in the 50 free.
Savannah Shrake rounded out the Pierre Swim Team competitors by racing to first place in the 500 freestyle in the 17-19 division. She achieved personal bests in the 200 free, 50 and 100 backstroke, and the 50 fly. Shrake had other top finishes, including second place in the 50 backstroke and third place in the 1000 free.
Next weekend, six of the Pierre Swim Team swimmers will compete in Spearfish.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.